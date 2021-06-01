June 1st arrival gives NFL teams more flexibility

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 13, 2015 file photo, NFL Logo is seen on the goal post padding before an NFL preseason football game between the Detroit Lions and the New York Jets at Ford Field in Detroit. The process of building the NFL schedule used to be a painstaking one with executives like Val Pinchbeck spending months slotting the games one by one on his board until there was a final product for the commissioner to approve. Making late tweaks or looking at alternative options with a big game moving from early to late in the season weren't really possible for all the pieces of the complicated jigsaw puzzle to fit.(AP Photo/Rick Osentoski, File)

Now that the calendar has turned to June, NFL teams can trade or release players and spread the salary cap hit over two years instead of one.

That doesn’t mean Aaron Rodgers is going anywhere but the Packers couldn’t afford to deal him from a financial standpoint until now. Other star players such as Julio Jones and Zach Ertz are more likely to be moved.

The Philadelphia Eagles already released wide receiver Alshon Jeffery and defensive tackle Malik Jackson with a post-June 1st designation and the Minnesota Vikings did the same with tight end Kyle Rudolph.

With the salary cap expected to increase up to $208.2 million in 2022, teams have more flexibility to make blockbuster moves now that this important date has arrived.

Here’s a look at some players who could be traded or released:

AARON RODGERS

The reigning NFL MVP has expressed his frustration with the Packers, but the team has insisted he’s staying in Green Bay. The Packers would have incurred a $38.4 million dead cap charge in 2021 by trading Rodgers before Tuesday. The Eagles took a record $33.8 million hit this year when they sent Carson Wentz to Indianapolis. By waiting to move Rodgers, the Packers would free up $22.85 million in salary cap space in 2021 and another $25.5 million for 2022 while clearing the contract off the books entirely for 2023.

Of course, the club hasn’t reached the point it wants to part with the three-time league MVP.

