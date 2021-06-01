Florida gives Mullen 3-year extension, $1.5M raise annually

FILE - Florida head coach Dan Mullen walks on the field before the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Virginia in Miami Gardens, Fla., in this Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, file photo. Florida football coach Dan Mullen received a three-year contract extension worth an additional $1.5 million annually following a disappointing season that closed with a three-game losing streak and included several public relations missteps and NCAA sanctions. The Gators released Mullen's contract Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in response to a public records request. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida football coach Dan Mullen received a three-year contract extension worth an additional $1.5 million annually following a disappointing season that closed with a three-game losing streak and included several public relations missteps and NCAA sanctions.

The Gators released Mullen's contract Tuesday in response to a public records request. He signed the amendment in early May.

Mullen, 49, will make $7.6 million in 2021, up from $6.07 million last year. He now ranks third in the powerhouse Southeastern Conference in average salary, behind Alabama's Nick Saban and LSU's Ed Orgeron.

“Dan has done a tremendous job in his three seasons at Florida, and we are fortunate to have someone with his obvious talents and head coaching experience leading our football program,” Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin said in a statement.

“I look forward to working alongside him to support his vision for Gators football and our student-athletes for many years.”

Stricklin also gave two-year contract extensions to men's basketball coach Mike White and women's hoops coach Cam Newbauer. White and Newbauer did not get raises.

The deals come as the Gators start to recover from a pandemic-altered year that cost the school millions in lost revenue.

Mullen got the largest bump, one that was earmarked for 2020 but got delayed by the COVID-19 shutdown.

