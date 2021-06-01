Cizikas' OT goal lifts Islanders past Bruins 4-3 in Game 2

As Boston Bruins fans look on, New York Islanders' Casey Cizikas celebrates his winning goal in overtime with teammates Matt Martin (17) and Cal Clutterbuck (15) during Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series , Monday, May 31, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

BOSTON – Casey Cizikas saw the open ice ahead. And he knew the Boston defense would be coming on quickly.

“I knew that D-man was going to be tracking me hard,” Cizikas said Monday night after his breakaway goal with 14:48 gone in overtime gave the Islanders a 4-3 victory over the Bruins and sent the second-round playoff series back to New York tied at one game apiece.

“I just wanted to get a shot off," Cizikas added, "and I was able to beat him.”

Cizikas picked up a loose puck that bounced off Boston forward Charlie Coyle's skate and he raced in all alone on Tuukka Rask before beating him high on the stick side. A fourth-line center, Cizikas hadn’t scored since April 1 and hadn’t netted a playoff goal since 2015.

“It’s been a real long time. You’re just trying to do the right things in overtime. Be in the right spot,” he said. “I was lucky for that puck to pop off in the middle there, and give me an opportunity to get that one."

Ad

Semyon Varlamov returned to the net to make 39 saves for the Islanders, who head back to the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, for Game 3 on Thursday night. The Islanders said they will be increasing capacity to 12,000 for the second round after hosting 9,000 for Game 6 of the first-round series against the Penguins.

“We know how that barn rocks,” Cizikas said. “We’re going to build off that crowd. We’re looking forward to it.”

Josh Bailey, Kyle Palmieri and Jean-Gabriel Pageau all scored in the second period — with a little help from the Bruins — as the Islanders rallied from a 1-0 deficit to take a 3-1 lead.

Ad

Ad