CFISD Names New Associate Director of Athletics

June 1, 2021—Charles Ament, head boys' basketball coach at Langham Creek High School, was recently named the new Associate Director of Athletics. Ament replaces Carey Palmer, who retired following a 36-year career in education.

Ament served as the boys' basketball coach at Langham Creek since 2007. He led the Lobos to 10 postseason appearances and numerous accolades. Among those were being named district coach of the year multiple times and being selected to serve on the 2020 McDonald's All-American Game coaching staff. He was awarded the 2015 Coach of Influence Award from the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and served as president of the Houston Area Basketball Coaches Association during the 2013-2014 school year.

Ad

"We are excited to add Charles Ament to our CFISD athletics team as an associate athletic director," said Ray Zepeda, CFISD director of athletics. "He brings a wealth of experience and a servant's heart to our leadership team. We look forward to having him work in service of our student-athletes and coaches throughout the district."



Ament began his teaching and coaching career at Cy-Fair High School in 1998. He served as a basketball and football assistant coach for four years before moving to Langham Creek in 2002 in the same roles. He was promoted to head basketball coach in 2007.

Ament earned her Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Sam Houston State University.

"I am honored and extremely excited to join the CFISD athletic administrative team which serves some of the best athletic programs in Texas," Ament said. "To be in a position to support the continual success of a vast number of programs in one of the largest and most competitive districts in the state is truly humbling. I look forward to developing relationships and foster growth among a rich tradition of highly competitive teacher-coaches and student-athletes.

Ad

"I am thankful for my time at Langham Creek and will miss Lobo Nation tremendously. However, I am ready for the new challenges and experiences that working with the CFISD athletic administrative team will provide."