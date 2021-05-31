Avalanche blaze past Knights 7-1 in penalty-filled Game 1

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) scores a goal against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) in the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

DENVER – Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog each scored twice and the well-rested Colorado Avalanche made quick work of Vegas with their speed, beating the Golden Knights 7-1 on Sunday night in a skirmish-filled Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.

What began as Colorado putting on a passing clinic — racing out to a 5-0 lead — spiraled into one fight after another. There were a total of 74 penalty minutes between the teams, including four 10-minute misconduct calls and a match penalty on Vegas' Ryan Reaves.

Young defenseman Cale Makar added a goal and three assists, while Brandon Saad and Mikko Rantanen also scored for the Avalanche, who had an extra burst after nearly a week off following a four-game sweep of St. Louis in round one.

William Karlsson scored the lone goal for Vegas. Robin Lehner was a surprise starter in net and stopped 30 shots in his first appearance of the playoffs. He stepped in for Marc-Andre Fleury, who was in net for all seven games as the Golden Knights eliminated Minnesota on Friday.

Game 2 is Wednesday in Denver.

Rantanen got things going with a first-period goal to energize a crowd that was recently expanded to 10,500 fans. They saw Philipp Grubauer finish with 24 saves and 11 Colorado players record an assist.

Then, there was a whole lot of pushing and shoving.

Things turned testy soon after Mattias Janmark took a big hit from Avs defenseman Ryan Graves at 8:26 of the second period. Graves' shoulder-to-chest hit knocked Janmark into the boards and he was helped off the ice. The Golden Knights were none-too-pleased with the shot. William Carrier later took back-to-back roughing penalties on Makar and then Graves.

