Sports

Roster transformation by Bucks pays off with sweep of Heat

Tim Reynolds

Associated Press

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, center, talks with Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo after Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Miami. The Bucks won 120-103. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI – Milwaukee’s roster transformation started after losing to Miami in last season’s playoffs, one that made the Bucks give themselves a critical look.

So they got bigger. Tougher. More experienced.

And in the playoff rematch with the Heat, they were simply better.

Some of those new additions — Jrue Holiday, Bryn Forbes and Bobby Portis in particular — played huge roles for the Bucks in their first-round sweep of the Heat, one that ended Saturday and ensured that Milwaukee gets at least a full week off to prepare for an Eastern Conference semifinals matchup against either Brooklyn or Boston.

“There were a lot of adjustments to be made,” Bucks center Brook Lopez said. “And all of that was for this time.

A trio of returning players — Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Lopez — were Milwaukee’s leading scorers against Miami, averaging a combined 61 points per game. Holiday, Forbes and Portis combined to average 41 more, and Forbes was particularly good from 3-point range off the bench.

The Bucks were good. Antetokounmpo says they have to be better, and he has a plan for the next week.

“Focus on ourselves,” Antetokounmpo said. “That’s what we do. We focus on ourselves as much as possible. We’ve got a wait to see if we’re going to play Brooklyn or Boston, but at the end of the day we’ve got a week or I don’t know how long and we’re going to take that time to focus on ourselves and try to get better.”

