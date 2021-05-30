After win, Osaka skips news conference in Paris, as promised

Japan's Naomi Osaka returns the ball to Romania's Patricia Maria Tig during their first round match of the French open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Sunday, May 30, 2021 in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

PARIS – Naomi Osaka skipped her post-match news conference at the French Open on Sunday, as promised.

That didn't mean she avoided a question about her problems succeeding on red clay.

Osaka returned to Roland Garros after skipping the trip last time, turning in a mistake-filled 6-4, 7-6 (4) victory over 63rd-ranked Patricia Maria Tig at Court Philippe Chatrier on Day 1 of the Grand Slam tournament.

After the 2020 French Open was pushed to a September start with a limit of 1,000 spectators per day because of the coronavirus outbreak, things were closer to normal Sunday: It was a sun-kissed May day and more than 5,000 fans permitted, with a delay of only a week this year due to COVID-19 concerns.

While not quite back to its packed pre-pandemic self, Roland Garros did bubble with cheers and tennis.

Other results perhaps were more newsworthy — three-time major champion Angelique Kerber's third straight first-round loss in Paris, for example — but the No. 2-ranked Osaka's actions after her match were of interest.

That's because she declared during the week that she won’t participate in news conferences in Paris — and she did not do a pre-tournament session with the media. What remained unclear was whether she would participate in the perfunctory exchange of pleasantries with on-court “interviewers” who lob softball questions so spectators can hear something from match winners.

As it turned out, Osaka did go ahead with that chat with former player Fabrice Santoro, who is hardly a journalist and kindly offered to help Osaka by carrying the flowers she was given by the tournament.

