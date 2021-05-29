LEADING OFF: Bellinger returning, Craig laughs off blunder

Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Will Craig, right, tosses the ball to catcher Michael Perez, left, after Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez (9) hit a fielder's choice third to first and was caught in a rundown between home and first during the third inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, May 27, 2021. Cub's Willson Contreras, top center, scores on the play and Bez reached second on an errant throw by Pirates' catcher Perez. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

A look at what's happening around the majors Saturday: ___

BELLY UP

Cody Bellinger is ready to return from a broken leg that’s sidelined him for nearly two months.

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says the 2019 NL MVP will start in center field on Saturday and Sunday against San Francisco.

Bellinger has been out since April 5 with a hairline fracture in his left fibula. The World Series champion Dodgers went through a rough patch without him but have since won 13 of 15 and sit a half-game behind the NL West-leading San Diego Padres.

Dodgers left-hander Julio Urías (7-1, 3.03) is set to face the Giants' Logan Webb (3-3, 4.09).

LAUGH IT OFF

Inclement weather gave Will Craig a day off to decide how to handle his egregious fielding mistake Thursday. The Pittsburgh Pirates rookie first baseman is going with humor.

