Kucherov's return could jolt Lightning-Hurricanes series

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers with the bench during the third period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

RALEIGH, N.C. – The Tampa Bay Lightning have followed a Stanley Cup title run by winning a playoff series while getting one of their top players into the lineup.

It’s just one of the reasons why Rod Brind’Amour knows his Carolina Hurricanes face a major challenge entering the second round, even with home-ice advantage as Central Division champions.

“There’s zero weaknesses," Brind'Amour said. "You don’t win a Stanley Cup without being the best at everything. And they got it all covered off.”

When the best-of-seven series opens Sunday, both the Hurricanes and the Lightning will be coming off a six-game first-round series. The Lightning beat Florida while weaving star Nikita Kucherov back into the lineup after he had missed the regular season because of hip surgery in late December.

The 27-year-old winger, who started skating in March, was the 2019 season MVP and the 2020 postseason leading scorer in last year’s Cup run. He was sharp right away with three goals and eight assists in the Florida series.

“It took a few games for me to adjust to the speed and physically adjust to the game,” Kucherov said. But after two games I felt normal.”

Kucherov’s presence will offer a major change from the eight regular-season meetings, with Brind’Amour calling Kucherov “probably the freshest guy in the league.”

“It’s one thing one thing to watch it on tape,” captain Steven Stamkos said. “It’s another to go out there and execute to stop it.”

