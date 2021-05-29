Column: Boorish fans have us longing for cardboard cutouts

Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (11) holds back De'Andre Hunter (12) after a foul was called against the New York Knicks during the third quarter of Game 2 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in New York. (Elsa/Pool Photo via AP)

The good thing about cardboard cutouts: At least you don’t have to worry about them spitting on a player, or dumping a box of popcorn on his head, or breaking into a brawl that leaves a toddler in tears.

As fans begin filling the stands again, we find ourselves longing for all those empty seats that marked the grimmest days of the pandemic.

At least it was peaceful.

In just the past few days, we've witnessed a disturbing breakdown in social norms and the ominous repercussions it’s having on the games we love to watch — in person, preferably.

Emerging from a year of death and misery, we should be celebrating the return of fans to ballparks, stadiums and arenas that seemed so cold and barren when the only cheers were being piped in.

Instead, a few miscreants are ruining things for everyone. It's not hard to envision something truly awful happening if they don't get the paying customers under control.

“This is crazy,” said Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela, summing it up as well as anyone.

The unruly, unacceptable behavior cropped up in three NBA arenas on the very same night during the opening round of the playoffs.

