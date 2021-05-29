Clippers spoil Mavs' party, 118-108, to get back in series

Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) fights to the basket against Dallas Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr, right, in the first half in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Dallas, Friday, May 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

DALLAS – Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points, Paul George added 29 and the Los Angeles Clippers spoiled Luka Doncic's home playoff debut, beating the Dallas Mavericks 118-108 on Friday night to get back in the first-round playoff series.

The Clippers bounced back from two losses at home by withstanding a huge early surge by the Mavericks in front of their biggest — and loudest — crowd by far this season. Dallas takes a 2-1 series lead into Game 4 on Sunday night.

Doncic fed the frenzy of 17,705 fans, more than three times the size of any crowd in a season that started with an empty arena, by making his first four shots, three of them 3-pointers, on his way to a playoff career-high 44 points as Dallas took a 30-11 lead.

LA's 14-0 run erased most of the deficit before the end of the first quarter, and George gave the Clippers their first lead on a 3-pointer in the second quarter.

The Clippers ended a five-game postseason losing streak going back to last year's Florida playoff bubble, when LA beat Dallas in six games in the first round before blowing a 3-1 lead in the second round against Denver.

Leonard made his first eight shots — three of them on the 14-0 run that quieted the crowd — and George scored 22 points before halftime on 10-of-13 shooting.

Marcus Morris hit three corner 3s in front of the Dallas bench in the fourth quarter to help the Clippers stay comfortably in front.

Morris turned to talk to the Dallas players a little more with each make, finally getting a technical on the third one after giving LA a 112-110 lead with less than four minutes remaining. He fouled out moments later but had already done his damage with nine of his 15 points in the fourth.

