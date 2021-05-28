Partly Cloudy icon
What's Inside: 2020-2021 Fort Bend Christian Academy VYPE Year in Review Magazine

Fort Bend Christian Academy

Vype

High School Sports
Houston High School Sports
What's Inside: 2020-2021 Fort Bend Christian Academy VYPE Year in Review Magazine (Copyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved)

What a year it was at Fort Bend Christian Academy!

The 2020-2021 season saw the Eagles soar in so many areas. The football team made the playoffs a second-straight year, the boy's track team finished second overall at TAPPS State Track, the softball team reached the Final Four, and Swoop the Eagle won the TAPPS Mascot State Championship.

Inside this 40-page magazine are beautiful photos from throughout the year, amazing feature stories, a Fall, Winter, and Spring wrap, and much more.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW DIGITAL VERSION

Also congratulations to David Kasemervisz (Stanford), Ian Aviles (University of Chester), Nyah White, Katie Dillon (St. Edward's University), and Jordan Kelly (Princeton) for gracing the cover!

