Wealth prevails as Chelsea, Man City contest European final

People gather next to a giant replica of the UEFA Champions League trophy in Porto, Portugal, Thursday, May 27, 2021. Manchester City will play against Chelsea in the Champions League final on Saturday. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

PORTO – Looming over Liberdade Square, the giant European Cup replica that supporters of Chelsea and Manchester City crane their necks to photograph is a reminder of the prize being sought in Saturday's Champions League final.

And the footballing heritage their clubs tried to wreck only a month ago.

The all-English final in Porto is a meeting of two of Europe’s richest teams at the end of a pandemic-compressed season that has stretched squads to the limit and benefited those with the deepest resources.

It's another reminder of the advantages held by the elite who seem forever to be seeking great wealth and power, undercutting any broadening of the profile of would-be finalists.

But for all the rancor and recriminations in the fallout from the collapse of the Super League breakaway, the 66th final of UEFA’s elite competition does provide glimmers of optimism and hope in challenging times — both within the sport and beyond.

The journey to the final has been one not witnessed by any City or Chelsea fans in the flesh in any stadium, home or away. They even missed the chance to protest in stadiums against the bid by their own clubs to launch the largely closed replacement for the Champions League that collapsed within 48 hours.

Finally, in their 13th game of the competition, fans will be allowed into the Estádio do Dragão. The roar and energy of the crowd, so missing throughout the pandemic, will be back for the UEFA showpiece after last season's final was played in an empty Lisbon stadium.

The Champions League final returns to Portugal more out of necessity after Istanbul was abandoned due to Turkey's rise in coronavirus infections.

