Striving to be the best powers Flower Mound softball to the UIL State Championships

Flower Mound is known for producing some of the highest quality talent in softball. This season has been no different as the team consistently proves that their dynamic and ability to bond in order to play with the best chemistry is unmatched. Setting a goal early in the season to play at the UIL Class 6A state championships, the Lady Jaguars have kept their eyes on the prize and made that goal a reality.

On Thursday, Flower Mound won 13-9 over Prosper in the UIL Class 6A Region I Regional Finals. With the win, the Lady Jaguars were able to complete a sweep and punch their ticket to the state title series where they will face off against the winner of Clear Springs vs. Deer Park.

In an interview with VYPE DFW earlier this season during the 2021 baseball/softball photoshoot presented by Whataburger, senior Allie Hammond spoke on the team's success: "We've just had a lot of good team chemistry all around," said Hammond. "Pitching staff is very strong and our hitters back it up as well," senior Jordan Holland added.

"I don't think it's WHO we most want to beat," said Holland in regards to who they most want to beat every season. "It's just to play the best to our ability and always get better." The Lady Jags' drive to always get better has proven to pay off this season as they prepare to play in the state title game.





