LEADING OFF: Syndergaard set back, Valdez back with Astros

FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 file photo, New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard winds up during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins in New York. Noah Syndergaard was pulled from his minor league rehabilitation outing because of soreness in his pitching elbow Tuesday night, May 25, 2021 the latest setback for a New York Mets team ravaged by injuries. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

A look at what's happening around the majors Friday:

___

ELBOW WOES

The Mets may need to reassess their rotation after learning Thursday that right-hander Noah Syndergaard won't throw for at least six weeks due to inflammation in his right elbow.

The hard-throwing 28-year-old was nearing a return from Tommy John surgery when he left his second minor league rehab start Tuesday after just one inning. The Mets said an MRI showed no structural damage to his UCL. Manager Luis Rojas said “we pray that he can pitch for us this year.”

Syndergaard is one of several Mets on the injured list and one of four pitchers along with Carlos Carrasco (right hamstring), Taijuan Walker (right side) and Jordan Yamamoto (right shoulder). Carrasco, expected to serve as the Mets’ No. 2 pitcher in Syndergaard’s absence, is on the 60-day IL and not expected to return until at least July.

Despite the injuries, New York's starters entered Thursday with a combined 2.94 ERA, fifth best in the majors.

Ad

Walker is set to pitch Friday against Atlanta.