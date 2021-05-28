Partly Cloudy icon
Sports

JJ Watt sends thank-you jerseys to Houston sports media

Howard Chen
, Digital Content Specialist

Tags: 
JJ Watt
,
Houston Texans
,
Arizona Cardinals
,
NFL
,
National Football League
JJ Watt sent a personalized thank-you jersey to KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy
JJ Watt sent a personalized thank-you jersey to KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

J.J. Watt has shown plenty of love for Houston over the years. This week, even though he is now a member of the Arizona Cardinals, he extended a personalized thank-you to several member of Houston’s sports media, including KPRC 2′s Randy McIlvoy, for all the years of coverage.

Watt’s appreciation did not just stop with McIlvoy. Here are just a few examples of what was seen on social media.

Watt is the Texans’ all-time sacks leader (101.0), a three-time Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award winner (2012, 2014-15) and the 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.

