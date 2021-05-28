JJ Watt sends thank-you jerseys to Houston sports media

J.J. Watt has shown plenty of love for Houston over the years. This week, even though he is now a member of the Arizona Cardinals, he extended a personalized thank-you to several member of Houston’s sports media, including KPRC 2′s Randy McIlvoy, for all the years of coverage.

Wow! What a surprise today from @JJWatt ! Class move from the #Texans great and future Hall of Famer who was always good to me and @KPRC2 . Thanks for all you continue to do supporting many causes in Houston! All the best in Arizona! pic.twitter.com/WS7TZNMwDk — Randy McIlvoy (@KPRC2RandyMc) May 27, 2021

Watt’s appreciation did not just stop with McIlvoy. Here are just a few examples of what was seen on social media.

Best player in franchise history, even better off the field and a LoopHole? Good lord @jjwatt what a gift and a framer. Sad you’re gone, but can’t wait to see your next chapter, which will be even better on and off the field. @sportsradio610 #LoopHoles #WeAreTexans pic.twitter.com/EeivwA3SUk — Landry Locker (@LandryLocker) May 27, 2021

What a cool gift, @JJWatt .. it’s been truly a pleasure covering the Texans chapter in a HOF career. Thanks for being such a kind soul and great Houstonian. This will be featured prominently in our home (the @AmyPendergast29 mention guarantees it!😂 .. big day for Amy!) Thx 🐐 pic.twitter.com/BVvSJMShEg — Sean Pendergast (@SeanTPendergast) May 27, 2021

Seriously, @JJWatt?

This is why I've ALWAYS said, of the thousands of athletes I've covered over the years -- too many years and lots of great people -- you are No. 1.

Nice touch shouting out Gibson.

Go get 'em. pic.twitter.com/C4tQ64P2CX — John P. Lopez (@LopezOnSports) May 27, 2021

Watt is the Texans’ all-time sacks leader (101.0), a three-time Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award winner (2012, 2014-15) and the 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.