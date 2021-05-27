Texans coach Culley refused to discuss Deshaun Watson as team begins practice

HOUSTON – Coach David Culley refused to say if quarterback Deshaun Watson was with the Houston Texans this week as they began on-field practices.

Watson’s future with the team is in question after 22 women filed lawsuits alleging that he sexually assaulted or harassed them.

Houston police and the NFL are investigating the allegations, leaving his future with the team up in the air. Even before all that Watson had been unhappy with the direction of the team and requested a trade earlier this year.

Only the defense was on the field during the short portion of practice reporters were permitted to view on Thursday morning. Culley, hired in January to replace Bill O’Brien who was fired after last season’s 0-4 start, was asked if Watson was taking part in workouts.

“We have nothing more to say,” Culley said. “We’ve talked about the Deshaun situation... (general manager) Nick (Caserio) and I both and with (team owner) Cal (McNair), and nothing’s new on it.”

Ad

When pressed on if Watson had been to the facility at all this offseason, Culley was equally cagey.

“I have nothing to say about that situation,” he said.

Later Culley mentioned that these workouts are voluntary but that he’s had good participation from his players. He added that “everybody” had been taking part in Zoom meetings.

Ad