Simmons leads 76ers past Wizards; Westbrook injured

Washington Wizards' Russell Westbrook (4) is helped to the locker room after an injury during the second half of Game 2 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA – Ben Simmons put a spin move on Russell Westbrook that sent him sprawling to the floor several minutes before an ankle injury sent the NBA’s triple-double king to the locker room and nearly into the stands to confront a misbehaving fan.

With Simmons soaring and Westbrook ailing, the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Washington Wizards 120-95 on Wednesday night to take a 2-0 lead in the first-round playoff series.

Game 3 is Saturday night at Washington.

Westbrook went down after colliding with Furkan Korkmaz early in the fourth quarter. He limped off the floor and then was restrained by security after a fan threw popcorn at him as he was headed under the tunnel.

“We’ll see," Westbrook said about his availability for the next game. "Hurt it twice in a short amount of time. We’ll see what happens.”

As for the incident with the fan, Westbrook said: “I wouldn’t come up to me on the street and throw popcorn on my head, because you know what happens. ... In these arenas, you gotta start protecting the players. We’ll see what the NBA does.”

Valerie Camillo, president of business operations for the Wells Fargo Center rebuked the fan in a statement.

“This was classless, unacceptable behavior, and we’re not going to tolerate it at Wells Fargo Center,” Camillo said.

