Second Baptist School Magazine: Three Sport Stud

JULIA SAUVAGEAU CAN DO IT ALL.

The Second Baptist School junior is an all-district performer in volleyball, soccer, and softball, who has been raised on one ball field or another. It's a family business.

"My parents aren't professional athletes or anything, but my dad played hockey, soccer, and baseball competitively growing up," said Sauvageau. "Ever since we were little, he always wanted us involved in sports. It's been a part of our entire life."

Her sister, Olivia, who is a freshman, stars in basketball and soccer as well.

They are a cross-training family juggling four different sports, but how do those sports help each other?

"Volleyball has really taught me how to be a leader and a great teammate," Sauvageau explained. "That translates to soccer and softball. You have to be really quick on your feet in soccer, so that speed helps enhance both volleyball and softball."

Team sports are her strong suit, feeding on the camaraderie of the group.