Second Baptist School Magazine: The Dean

BRAD LANE HAS BEEN A RESPECTED FIGURE IN THE LIVES OF SECOND BAPTIST SCHOOL STUDENTS FOR OVER A DECADE AS A TEACHER AND A COACH.

He's taken a new position as the dean of students as of the 2019-2020 school year, and he's enjoyed growing into the new role. VYPE caught up with Lane, who is a pillar inside the SBS community as coach, parent, and dean.

VYPE: Tell us about this new position; what adjustments have you had to make?

LANE: As an educational leader, I play an important role in helping our students develop personal character and successful life habits. As a Christian school, we want our students to impact the world for Jesus Christ and equip them to think critically, live biblically and lead courageously. I am blessed to walk alongside our students as they reach their divine potential. I've grown so much as a leader. I've grown so much in terms of leadership. I've always felt I was cut out for this, and this role has really pushed me.

VYPE: How has it been being out of the classroom?

LANE: I was a little reluctant at first. I thought that working outside the classroom would not give me a way to maintain my relationships with students. Coaching gives me that outlet, but honestly, this role has actually expanded my ability to influence kids and develop positive relationships.

VYPE: How is being the dean of students similar to coaching?