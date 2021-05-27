Regional Finals Preview: Argyle Softball looks to force a game 3

With everything on the line, the Argyle Lady Eagles look ahead to Thursday night's game. Argyle needs to beat Iowa Park in order to force a Game 3 in the UIL Class 4A Region I Regional Finals game and keep their hopes over going to the UIL State Championships alive.

The Iowa Park Lady Hawks had the upper hand with only one loss the entire season as they entered the series against Argyle. The Lady Hawks' reputation might have been just overwhelming enough to get into the heads of the Lady Eagles as Iowa Park took Game 1 on Wednesday night with a 6-3 score over Argyle.

However, Argyle has shown time and time again that they have a tenacity that doesn't quit. Finishing first in their district with a district record of 11-2 (28-11-2 overall), the Lady Eagles have had big wins over the likes of South Grand Prairie, Bridgeport, Decatur, and more en route to their playoff run.

Argyle is going to have to give it their all against Iowa Park on Thursday, but it's a challenge that the Lady Eagles just might be able to accomplish. The loss on Wednesday might have been all the fuel they needed to strike back against the Lady Hawks.

Ad

Game 2 is set to begin at 6:00 p.m. at Bowie High School on Thursday evening.