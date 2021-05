(Copyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved)

Leander and Georgetown face off in 5A Region IV Championship

Every team is taking it one pitch and one game at a time. A series victory this week means a road trip to Austin next week for the 2021 UIL State Softball Tournament.

Let's take a look at the 5A Region IV Championship.

LEANDER VS GEORGETOWN

SCHEDULE

Game 1: 1:00 pm Friday, May 28th at Concordia

Game 2: 1:00 pm Saturday, May 29th at Concordia

Game 3: 3:00 pm Saturday, May 29th at Concordia * If necessary

HOW LEANDER GOT HERE