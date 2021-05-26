VYPE Softball Regional Championships Preview: Barbers Hill, Lake Creek, Clear Springs, Deer Park to battle

HOUSTON – Every team is taking it one pitch and one game at a time.

That mindset has rewritten the history books for some teams and for others gotten them back to a familiar place – the Regional Championships.

A series victory this week means a road trip to Austin next week for the 2021 UIL State Softball Tournament.

Programs like Barbers Hill and Deer Park have been there before and won that coveted state championship (Deer Park doing it in 2012 and 2014). For others like Lake Creek, which has only three seniors on the roster, and Clear Springs this is a historic run.

"It's huge, we had a goal in mind at the beginning of the year," Lake Creek coach Michelle Rochinski said. "We've got to play one pitch and one game at a time. We can't look forward to anything else but next round."

Among the group, Lake Creek is the newest of the programs, opening just three years ago and technically in just its second full season of play.

The Lions enter this week as MaxPreps' No. 3 team in Texas at 38-0. Lake Creek defeated Crosby 2-1 last week behind Ava Brown's 10-strikeout, one-run start and Emiley Kennedy's stellar save in which she struck out the side for the win.

