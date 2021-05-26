Staal scores in OT, lifts Hurricanes past Predators 3-2

Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) and right wing Jesper Fast (71) struggle for the puck against Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) while Predators left wing Erik Haula (56), left wing Tanner Jeannot and defenseman Ben Harpur (17) defend during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, May 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

RALEIGH, N.C. – Jordan Staal scored off a rebound at 2:03 of overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 3-2 come-from-behind victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night for a 3-2 lead in the first-round playoff series.

Staal was jostling with Nashville's Ryan Johansen for position just outside the crease when Brett Pesce fired a shot toward Juuse Saros on a 4-on-4 sequence. Saros made the stop and poked the puck forward, but Carolina's captain batted the puck out of the air and past Saros to seal the win.

Staal gave a yell and immediately skated backward with his arms outstretched until he reached the boards, where his teammates mobbed him in front of a roaring home crowd of 12,000.

Staal's score ended what was the third straight game to go to extra time, with the Predators winning a pair of grueling double-overtime contests in Games 3 and 4 in the best-of-seven series. This one, however, moved the Hurricanes within a win of closing it out and advancing in the postseason.

They’ll get that chance on the road in Game 6 on Thursday night.

Martin Necas scored twice for Hurricanes. Yakov Trenin had two goals for Nashville.

The Hurricanes flirted with becoming the first team to lose on home-ice in the series on a tough night that included having a second-period goal disallowed after a Nashville challenge for goaltender interference. They trailed 2-1 midway through the third period before Necas scored his second goal on a terrific individual effort.

Necas charged up the ice on a one-man push, speeding past Matt Duchene to get behind the net and beat Saros with a wraparound score at 12:55 that sent a jolt through the Hurricanes lineup and rowdy home crowd.

