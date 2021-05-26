Staal scores in OT, lifts Hurricanes past Predators 3-2

RALEIGH, N.C. – Jordan Staal scored off a rebound at 2:03 of overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 3-2 come-from-behind victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night for a 3-2 lead in the first-round playoff series.
Staal was jostling with Nashville's Ryan Johansen for position just outside the crease when Brett Pesce fired a shot toward Juuse Saros on a 4-on-4 sequence. Saros made the stop and poked the puck forward, but Carolina's captain batted the puck out of the air and past Saros to seal the win.
Staal gave a yell and immediately skated backward with his arms outstretched until he reached the boards, where his teammates mobbed him in front of a roaring home crowd of 12,000.
Staal's score ended what was the third straight game to go to extra time, with the Predators winning a pair of grueling double-overtime contests in Games 3 and 4 in the best-of-seven series. This one, however, moved the Hurricanes within a win of closing it out and advancing in the postseason.
They’ll get that chance on the road in Game 6 on Thursday night.
Martin Necas scored twice for Hurricanes. Yakov Trenin had two goals for Nashville.
The Hurricanes flirted with becoming the first team to lose on home-ice in the series on a tough night that included having a second-period goal disallowed after a Nashville challenge for goaltender interference. They trailed 2-1 midway through the third period before Necas scored his second goal on a terrific individual effort.
Necas charged up the ice on a one-man push, speeding past Matt Duchene to get behind the net and beat Saros with a wraparound score at 12:55 that sent a jolt through the Hurricanes lineup and rowdy home crowd.