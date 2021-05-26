Sky’s the limit: Meet the 12-year-old who’s likely to become one of the youngest Olympians ever

Sky Brown of Great Britain looks on during the Women's Park Semifinal at the Dew Tour on May 21, 2021 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey)

So, what exactly were you thinking about at the age of 12?

Perhaps it was school, growing closer to the teenage years, hanging out with friends or preparing to compete in the Olympics.

Wait, what?

Competing in the Olympics?

Believe it or not, it’s likely to become a reality for a 12-year-old girl from Great Britain.

Meet Sky Brown, a skateboarding prodigy who just might be one of the youngest athletes to compete at the Summer Olympics.

Skateboarding is a new sport at this year’s Games, and Brown has a great chance of being named to Great Britain’s team after finishing second at an Olympics qualifier in Des Moines, Iowa on May 23.

Great Britain won’t officially name its team until July, but results at qualifying events and standings in the world rankings are two big sets of criteria that Brown already meets.