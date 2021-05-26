SETX Baseball Who's Left presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

The UIL Baseball Regional Semi-Finals are here. Let's see who's left from the SETX region and how they got here.
4A REGION III
Orangefield (23-7-2)
Orangefield will face Rusk
Thursday, May 27, 7:00 PM at Sam Houston St. University
How Orangefield got here:
- BI-DISTRICT: Def. Liberty
- AREA: Def. Sealy
- REGIONAL Quarters: Def. Hardin-Jefferson
After reaching the Regional Quarterfinals three out of the last four years, Orangefield got over the hump and now plays in the Regional Semis. This squad looks to make history by reaching the state tournament for the first time ever.