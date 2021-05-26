Partly Cloudy icon
Sports

SETX Baseball Who's Left presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

High School Sports
SETX Baseball Who's Left presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors
The UIL Baseball Regional Semi-Finals are here. Let's see who's left from the SETX region and how they got here.

4A REGION III

Orangefield (23-7-2)

Orangefield will face Rusk

Thursday, May 27, 7:00 PM at Sam Houston St. University

How Orangefield got here:

  • BI-DISTRICT: Def. Liberty
  • AREA: Def. Sealy
  • REGIONAL Quarters: Def. Hardin-Jefferson

After reaching the Regional Quarterfinals three out of the last four years, Orangefield got over the hump and now plays in the Regional Semis. This squad looks to make history by reaching the state tournament for the first time ever.

