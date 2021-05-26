Second Baptist School Magazine: Spring Wrap

TRACK STARS BROUGHT HOME THE GOLD

THE SECOND BAPTIST SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD TEAM COMPETED AT STATE, EARNING MANY SPOTS IN THE TOP TEN FOR THE EAGLES.

Heading into the TAPPS State Track Meet, the men's track team sent their 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400-meter relay teams, which consisted of Prince Adeyemi '21 (4x100, 4x200), Schuyler Clark '22 (4x200, 4x400), Riley Good '22 (4x200), Garrett Hughes '23 (4x400), Cole Satterwhite '22 (4x100, 4x200), Eli Smith '22 (4x100, 4x400), Everett Skillern '22 (4x100) and Jacob Skyles '21 (4x400).



Bryce Ganious '21 and Stone Heaton '21 advanced in the discus, Hughes advanced in the triple jump and Satterwhite qualified in the 100-meter dash.

Second Baptist School sophomore Haley Killough was the only female athlete to compete for the Eagles in the 200 and 400-meter races, high jump, and long jump.

