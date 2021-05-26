Second Baptist School Magazine: A Positive Impact

WHEN THE EAGLES CAME RUNNING OUT OF THE DUGOUT FOR THEIR HOME OPENER IN 2021, THEIR CLEATS BOUNCED OFF A NEW SURFACE.

In the offseason, Michael B. Stevens Field got a facelift.

Thanks to the generosity of a group of donors, a brand new state-of-the-art turf infield was installed to take the power program into the 21st century of baseball.

"RS3, the company that completed the renovation, uses a baseball-specific turf and fill," Director of Athletics Mike Walker said. "It's designed to give a true bounce just like it would at Minute Maid Park or another well-manicured natural grass field. But really, it's just another example of our Head of School and SBS saying we want to do things really well and give our kids great experiences."

Ad

Grayson Kim '22 added, "It makes you want to win and represent the school in a good way."

Starting from behind home plate, "Second Baptist" is sewn into the turf around the edge, and then up the first and third baseline is the school logo.

"It's truly a blessing," Second Baptist School senior Alex Diaz, a Prairie View A&M-commit, said. "It's awesome to see people put in time, money, and effort into the program. It's really encouraging for us as a team. We're just really grateful for what we have."