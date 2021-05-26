Regional Finals Softball Preview: Rockwall vs. Bryan

The Rockwell Lady Yellowjackets have spent all season working to get to this moment: a chance to make their name known and their talent seen as they push for a state championship appearance. This week, the Lady Yellowjackets are two wins away from making that happen.

Rockwall is set to face-off against Bryan in the UIL Class 6A Region II Regional Finals. Known for scoring early, the Lady Yellowjackets are going to have to have their bats ready for a strong Bryan squad. Posting a 29-7 overall record on the season, Rockwall has proven that they have seen adversity and overcome it with the ability to regroup and focus on the prize.

It's no secret that the Lady Yellowjackets are the underdogs going into the series against the Lady Vikings. Bryan has posted a 35-11 overall record with an undefeated 14-0 district record and a first-place finish in their district. Although the Lady Vikings have outscored their opponents by an impressive 174 runs so far this season, Rockwall has shown no mercy to their opponents and will continue to hold strong headed into Game 1 on Wednesday.

The Lady Yellowjackets have been a proven force all season, holding their opponents to only 81 runs all season while scoring 319 themselves. With a strong defense backed up by an offense that is consistently ready to roll, it's going to be difficult for Bryan to shut down the focused Rockwall team.

Game 1 in the series is set to begin on Wednesday with a first pitch time of 6:00 p.m. at West High School.