Regional Finals Softball Preview: Lovejoy vs. Hallsville

Lovejoy athletics is no stranger to sending their athletes to the biggest stages in high school sports. Following suit, the Lady Leopards softball team has fought their way to the UIL Class 5A Region II Regional Finals- just two wins away from the UIL State Championship series.

Lovejoy has posted a 29-10-2 overall record so far on the season with a 73% win percentage. They have shown outstanding solidarity in their defense while outscoring their opponents by 154 runs on the season.

Finishing second in their district, just behind Prosper Rock Hill (13-1) who fell last week to Hallsville in the Regional Semi-Finals. Lovejoy is set to face Hallsville with a Regional Finals series beginning Wednesday evening.

Ad

Hallsville will be one of the toughest opponents the Lady Leopards have seen this season. With a 25-8-1 overall record (11-2 in their district with a second-place finish in their district), the Hallsville Lady Bobcats have outscored their opponents by 179 runs on the season. The two teams have seen many of the same opponents this season with Lovejoy posting more wins against common opponents than Hallsville.

The Lady Leopards defense will have to play smart from start to finish against the Hallsville bats who are likely to come out of the dugout swinging early.

Game 1 is set to begin on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. at Whitehouse High School.