LEADING OFF: Syndergaard has setback, Kluber to get MRI

A look at what's happening around the majors Wednesday:

SORE THOR

Noah Syndergaard was pulled from his minor league rehabilitation outing because of soreness in his pitching elbow Tuesday night, the latest setback for a New York Mets team ravaged by injuries.

The hard-throwing right-hander is coming back from Tommy John surgery on March 26 last year. He lasted only one inning in his second start with Class A St. Lucie. The Mets said Syndergaard was removed as a precaution. He had been on track for a mid-June return, but suddenly that appears uncertain at best.

The 28-year-old Syndergaard, an All-Star in 2016, is 47-30 with a 3.31 ERA in five major league seasons. He can become a free agent in the fall.

New York has 16 players on the injured list, most in the majors, and is missing three of its top five starting pitchers in Syndergaard, Carlos Carrasco and Taijuan Walker.

FROM NO-NO TO OH NO

