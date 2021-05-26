Kendahl Tucker: VYPE DFW 2021 Female Track and Field Athlete of the Year Fan Poll Winner

Burleson Centennial junior standout, Kendahl Tucker, is the winner of the 2021 VYPE DFW Female Track and Field Athlete of the Year Fan Poll. Tucker ran the 4x1, 400m, and 4x4 ate the UIL State Track Meet. Tucker also competed in high jump at regionals.

Secret to Success

Despite last season being cut short, Tucker knew just how important her junior season was going to be. "I want to be granted the opportunity to compete at the collegiate level," Tucker said in an interview with VYPE DFW. "I wanted to do my best this year and give it my all. Every meet, I dropped my time in the 400m." Kendahl continuously broke the school record that she set and ended her junior season with a time of 54.6.

Like many athletes, Tucker found determination and strength not only in her faith, but also in music. "I would say my secret to success was singing 'Brighter Day' by Kirk Franklin with my teammate and telling myself it's all guts and glory. Before state, I told my mom that I wasn't going down without a fight and I ended up running my best time (54.6). That was one of the greatest memories in my life. I'll never forget it."

Although track and field is mostly an individual sport, it takes a strong team to push an athlete to be their best. This was the case for Tucker and Burleson Centennial. "My team's success was determination and speaking our success into existence," said Tucker. "I knew that each one of my teammates wanted to compete at state as badly as I did. We constantly showed up to practice and put the work in that we needed to be successful.

Future dentist!

Tucker is currently not committed to any college programs, but welcomes the opportunity. She's looking for a program that will help her excel in her athletic career. "I'm looking for a program that is going to help me become a better athlete, student, and leader. A program that is going to help me strive to be the best I can be in all avenues of life." Tucker plans to major in biological sciences with a focus in pre-dental as she wants to become a dentist.