Giolito, White Sox beat Flaherty, Cards 8-3 in HS reunion

St. Louis Cardinals' Dylan Carlson hits a sacrifice fly off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Chicago. Edmundo Sosa scored on the play. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO – Sharing the mound with an old friend, Lucas Giolito soaked it all in. And he won, too.

In a major league matchup of former high school teammates, the cooler hand prevailed.

Giolito pitched six effective innings, beating Jack Flaherty and leading the Chicago White Sox to an 8-3 victory over the sloppy St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night.

Earlier in his career, during his bumpy rise from top prospect to major league ace, Giolito said he might have mishandled a hyped matchup like the one with Flaherty.

Not this time.

“I feel like now I’m able to enjoy these kinds of moments and these kinds of experiences rather than stressing about them,” Giolito said. “When it comes time to stepping between the lines, I’m going to do my job and just stay on my path, have my focus at the glove, execute my pitches and kind of drown everything else out.”

The Harvard-Westlake High reunion also had a little history behind the plate, with Joe West working a record 5,376th regular-season game, snapping a tie with Hall of Fame umpire Bill Klem.

Ad

West was saluted by many of his longtime friends, including country music veterans Garth Brooks, Emmylou Harris and The Oak Ridge Boys, during an experience that he described as humbling.

Ad

Ad