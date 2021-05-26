Doncic and Mavs beat Clippers 127-121, take 2-0 series lead

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) scores over Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) during the second half in Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

LOS ANGELES – Luka Doncic scored 39 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. added 28 and the Dallas Mavericks again outshot the NBA’s best 3-point team in a 127-121 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night to take a 2-0 lead in the first-round playoff series.

Kristaps Porzingis added 20 points and Maxi Kleber had 13. Hardaway hit a playoff career-high six 3-pointers and Doncic had five as Dallas was 18 of 34 from long-range. The Mavs made 17 3-pointers in winning Game 1 on Saturday.

The Clippers were led by Kawhi Leonard, who scored 30 of his 41 in the first half. Paul George had 28 points and 12 rebounds.

Game 3 is Friday in Dallas.

The Clippers threw just about every body they had at Doncic in an effort to slow the player that burned them with a triple-double in Game 1. But once again, the All-Star got plenty of help from his supporting cast.

The Clippers, who led the league with 41% 3-point shooting, went 13 of 33 from long range. They regained their touch in the fourth, when they made five and twice cut their deficit to four points, but Josh Richardson made four straight free throws over the final 21 seconds to preserve the victory.

George was just 1 of 7 from long range. The Clippers made 11 3-pointers in Game 1.

Dallas led by 13 in the fourth on a 3-pointer by Porzingis.

