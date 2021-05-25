Second Baptist School Magazine: A Technology Push

IN THIS EVER-CHANGING WORLD WE LIVE IN, TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS HAVE BECOME PARAMOUNT, AND ATHLETIC PROGRAMS, LIKE SECOND BAPTIST SCHOOL, ARE GOING ALL IN.

Earlier this school year, Second Baptist School athletics invested in PUSH technology for the weight room and is looking to add SportsRecruits and Varsity HYPE programs for next year.

"That's really the cutting edge of athletic administration; just like in any business or industry, you've got to stay current," Walker said. "I try to network with the schools out there we have areas in common with -- private school, successful athletics programs, and a faith-based Christian environment for athletics. Technology is what's next."

The move to PUSH in the weight room was fueled by Director of Athletic Performance Nick Mascioli. It is a program that utilizes real-time velocity-based training to motivate athletes and create a complete performance picture, not solely relying on how much weight they can lift.

"Most importantly, we are not training weightlifters, we're training athletes," Mascioli said. "What's really important about strength and conditioning, especially enhancing their performance on the field, is power. PUSH technology helps us measure that."

Every rack in the SBS weight room has an iPad on it that tracks their stats – their power output – on every rep, and there is even a leaderboard.

"This is a technology that puts an emphasis on the competition aspect," Walker said. "It also puts focus on the power and explosion, which that's what being an athlete is all about. Nick has really sold the science behind the PUSH program, and our kids love it."

