La Russa a winner vs old team, White Sox beat Cardinals 5-1

CHICAGO – White Sox manager Tony La Russa wound up a winner in his first game against the team that ensured his Hall of Fame induction as Chicago beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-1 Monday night behind Lance Lynn’s arm and Andrew Vaughn’s bat.

The victory ended a three-game skid for the AL Central leaders, who were swept by the New York Yankees after winning 10 of 13. The NL Central-leading Cardinals dropped their second straight.

Lynn (5-1) held the Cardinals hitless for 5 1/3 innings. Vaughn hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth.

“It was a really good ballgame,” La Russa said. “Lance was a stud again. It was outstanding and the guys kept at it."

After winning a World Series in Oakland, La Russa guided the Cardinals to two World Series championships, three pennants and nine postseason appearances from 1996-2011. He left the team as its all-time leader in wins and games managed.

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, infielder Matt Carpenter and pitcher Adam Wainwright were members of the last St. Louis team that played for La Russa. Current St. Louis manager Mike Shildt is close to La Russa.

“It’s uncomfortable, it’s distracting and you just try to tune it out, but I know it’s a different series,” the 76-year-old La Russa said shortly before the three-game set began.

La Russa sent coach Shelley Duncan to meet Shildt for the pregame lineup exchange at home plate. Both managers stuck to the details of the contest during their postgame remarks.

