Bucks capitalize on hot start to roll past Heat 132-98

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) guards against Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson (55) during the first half of Game 2 of their NBA basketball first-round playoff series Monday, May 24, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

MILWAUKEE – Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points and Bryn Forbes led Milwaukee’s scorching start from 3-point range as the Bucks trounced the Miami Heat 132-98 on Monday night to extend their lead in this first-round playoff series.

Milwaukee shot 22 of 53 from 3-point range – including 15 of 29 in the first half – and never trailed while leading by as many as 36 points. The Bucks' 22 3-pointers were their highest total ever in a playoff game.

Forbes scored 22 points and went 6 of 9 on 3-point attempts.

“Lots of times, there’s just so much talent in the league and so many good teams, sometimes you get the early lead and things just happen and it becomes a close game," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “Today we were able to keep the focus.”

The Bucks own a 2-0 lead in the best-of-7 series as they attempt to oust the team that beat them 4-1 in the second round last year. Game 3 takes place Thursday in Miami.

Milwaukee’s two victories in this season couldn’t have looked much more different.

The Bucks needed Khris Middleton’s tiebreaking jumper with 0.5 seconds left in overtime to pull out a 109-107 victory in Game 1, which neither team ever led by more than eight points. Milwaukee essentially put away Game 2 in the first quarter as its 3-point attack went from fizzling to sizzling.

“They are a great first-quarter team," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "This game got out of hand quickly.”

