Battle of Frisco: Lebanon Trail's Nathan Tserng wins UIL Class 5A Tennis Boys Singles State Title

In a Frisco ISD match-up, Frisco Lebanon Trail's Nathan Tserng and Frisco High School's Mohan Yechuri faced off for the UIL Class 5A Tennis Boys Singles State Title.

In the state title match, the two talented athletes battled for their right to the gold medal. After Tserng won the first set 6-2, Yechuri battled to take set 2 by a scored of 6-4 to force a third set.

It was Tserng who came out victorious in the end as he defeated Yechuri 6-4 for the UIL Class 5A state title. Winning 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 allowed Tserng to bring gold home to Frisco and Lebanon Trail.