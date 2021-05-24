VYPE 411: Emanuel Galdino of Stratford powered by Academy Sports + Outdoors

Emanuel Galdino recently won the VYPE Houston Male Track & Field Athlete of the Year Fan Poll! VYPE caught up with Galdino for the 411 on the rising star from Stratford High School.

VYPE: How long have you been running track and how did you get your start?



GALDINO: I have been running track for six years, ever since I moved to the U.S.A. I got started through a club, and it was really fun and I also started cross country.

VYPE: Who's your favorite athlete?

GALDINO: My favorite athlete is Sir Mo Farah. I just like the way he runs and I hope to be better than him in future.

VYPE: Go-to pregame meal? Routine?