Second Baptist School Magazine: Winter Wrap

SBS WOMEN PRODUCE FULFILLING 2020-2021 SEASON

SECOND BAPTIST SCHOOL'S WOMEN'S BASKETBALL TEAM HAD AN EXCEPTIONAL 2020 SEASON, WINNING AN UNDEFEATED DISTRICT TITLE BEFORE FALLING SHORT AGAINST SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN IN THE STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME.

The Eagles finished 19-8 and did so with a young team. Coach John Herndon started a freshman and two sophomores. The team got better as the season went on. The Eagles started 4-5, playing four ladies who had never played varsity before, getting "a little better every day", Herndon said.

Herndon praised Leyla Ertan, the team's lone senior, for maturing into the leader of the team. Freshman Olivia Sauvageau assumed the critical point guard position. Sophomores Ella Ryan, Kate Marshall, Olivia Walker, and Molly Johnson manned the wings and post. Junior Caitie Sue Torn was the glue of the team as a two-way talent. Junior Chloe Burton steadied the interior for the Eagles.

Marshall, Ertan, Sauvageau, and Walker were named all-district first-team picks. Ryan and Torn were second-team selections. Burton and Johnson were honorable mention picks.

Marshall and Ertan were all-state first-team selections. Sauvageau was a second-team all-state honoree. Walker was an honorable mention all-state pick.

