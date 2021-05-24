Picture this: Lefty a major champion at 50, and wanting more

Phil Mickelson holds the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. – Phil Mickelson has an imagination few in golf have possessed, along with a skill set that allows him to see shots no one else can.

One year at The Players Championship, he was in a bunker blocked by trees with no way forward except to go around them. Mickelson hit 7-iron through a gap so small he didn't tell his caddie what he was doing so no one could talk him out of it. He hit it on the green and wound up winning that week.

Self-belief has never been an issue. It's why Mickelson, even at age 50, always thought he could win another major. That moment came Sunday at Kiawah Island with a victory in the PGA Championship that made him the oldest major champion.

Even so, the vision of doing what no one else had in 161 years of the majors was getting blurry.

“Until I actually did it,” Mickelson said, “there was a lot of doubt.”

Never mind that he had gone two years without winning on the PGA Tour, eight years since winning a major, nine months since playing a final round on tour that mattered. The physical part wasn't an issue. This was more about the mind, and it deeply concerned him.

It was only three weeks ago that Mickelson spoke of mental lapses during a round that was costing him careless bogeys, keeping him from contending or even making the cut.

“I don't have a great solution right now,” he said after missing the cut in the Valspar Championship. “But I'm working on it.”

