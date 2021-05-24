Koepka falls short, ties for 2nd at PGA with Oosthuizen

Brooks Koepka makes his third shot on the seventh hole during the final round at the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. – If Brooks Koepka was rattled by the pressure of trying to win his fifth major championship while getting at best measured support from a rowdy pro-Phil Mickelson gallery, his expressionless face and implacable body language didn't show it.

The shots he hit told a different story.

Wayward off the tee, uneven with his approach play and unable to rescue himself around the greens, Koepka allowed Mickelson to get away from him Sunday at the PGA Championship.

After a too-late rally on the back nine, Koepka shot 2-over 74 at Kiawah Island to finish at 4-under 284, two shots behind Mickelson. He shared second place with Louis Oosthuizen, a familiar bridesmaid at majors since his runaway British Open victory in 2010. Oosthuizen was runner-up at the PGA for the second time, one of his five second-place finishes in golf's biggest championships.

Koepka began the day one shot behind Mickelson, in ideal position to match the 50-year-old Hall of Famer with five majors. Instead, Mickelson won his sixth and the 31-year-old Koepka remains tied with Rory McIlroy. Among active players, only Tiger Woods (14) has more.

It was Koepka's third runner-up in a major. His win at the 2019 PGA Championship was sandwiched around second-place finishes to Woods at the Masters and Gary Woodland at the U.S. Open.

“I'm super disappointed, pretty bummed. I'm not happy. I don't know if there's a right word I can say on here without getting fined, but it hurts a little bit,” Koepka said. “It's one of those things where I just never felt comfortable over the putts. I don't know why, what happened.”

Koepka has finished in the top 10 in 11 of his last 16 major starts. But he hobbled his way to a missed cut at this year's Masters less than a month after surgery on his right knee. He didn't play again until a week before the PGA, missing another cut.

