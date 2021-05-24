Avalanche complete 4-game sweep of Blues with 5-2 win

Colorado Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog, left, is congratulated by teammate Nathan MacKinnon (29) after scoring past St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) and Colton Parayko (55) during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Sunday, May 23, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS – Philipp Grubauer made 18 saves and Gabriel Landeskog scored the go-ahead goal in the second period as the Colorado Avalanche completed a four-game sweep of the St. Louis Blues with a 5-2 win Sunday in Game 4 of the West Division series.

Brandon Saad, Mikko Rantanen, Nathan MacKinnon and Valeri Nichushkin also scored for Colorado, which recorded its first series sweep since beating Vancouver in the 2001 Western Conference quarterfinal round.

The Avalanche outscored the Blues 20-7 and trailed for only 7:12 over the four games. Grubauer stopped 103 of 110 shots over the four games.

“I thought we got a little better as the series went along,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “It was a full 60-minute effort. The first three games we had some lapses in our game, some things that I didn't like. Tonight, I liked a lot.”

Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice for St. Louis, which was swept for the first time since losing to the Los Angeles Kings in the second round in 2012.

Landeskog tipped in a shot from Samuel Girard at 14:53 of the second period to break a 1-1 tie.

“To come in here in a tough building to play and take two in a row against a desperate team, it's not easy to do,” Landeskog said. “I'm happy that we got it done without giving them any sort of momentum.”

Saad scored on a shot from the high slot off a pass from Cale Makar just over three minutes earlier. Grubauer got an assist on the play.

