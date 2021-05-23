Shu's late eagle creates big swing in first career LPGA win

Wei-Ling Hsu, of Taiwan, holds the winners trophy as she celebrates winning the LPGA Tour's Pure Silk Championship golf tournament in Williamsburg, Va., Sunday, May 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Wei-Ling Shu promised her caddie she wouldn't cry if, or when, she finally won.

She was mistaken.

Shu eagled the par-5 15th hole Sunday, creating a four-shot swing that gave her a two-shot lead, and won the LPGA Tour’s Pure Silk Championship for her first career victory.

“At 15, ... I thought about myself, that I've been waiting for seven years. I don't want to wait any, more” a tearful Shu said on the green after securing the victory with a par.

Later, after some time to let it soak in?

“I think this is the happiest day ever. How do you cry?” she said. “And somehow, I just cried so hard the last hole, but I feel happy. Just happy.”

Shu closed with a 3-under 68 to finish at 13-under 271, two shots clear of playing partner Moriya Jutanugarn. Jutanugarn had a 70. Jessica Korda was third at 10 under after a 70.

Shu’s eagle, aided by a fortuitous bounce that left her with a very makeable putt, came as Jutanugarn, who started the hole with a two-shot lead, drove into a bunker, needed two shots to get out, hit her approach to the edge of the green and three-putted for a double bogey.

Ad

Ad