Power saves Penske from Indy 500 qualifying embarrassment

Will Power, of Australia, waits in the pit area for his car during practice for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS – Will Power was wide open around Indianapolis Motor Speedway, unwilling to let off the gas, even when he brushed his car against the wall.

His spot in the Indianapolis 500 was at stake and Power, one of the greatest qualifiers in IndyCar history, was not going to miss the show.

The 2018 Indianapolis 500 winner was one of five drivers fighting for a spot in the final row of the May 30 race. A Team Penske car never should have been on the bubble, and yet on Sunday, Power desperately tried to avoid becoming the first Roger Penske driver sent home from the Indy 500 since 1995.

“This really gives you respect,” Power said. “Definitely lose a little bit of sleep over that one, just knowing you have to execute.”

Sage Karam was fastest in the shootout, followed by Power and Simona de Silvestro, who was driving a Penske car in an alliance for the women-led Paretta Autosport. The three will start in the last row in the field of 33 next Sunday.

It will be the third consecutive year Karam starts 31st.

Charlie Kimball was bumped from the race, bringing an end to 10 consecutive starts in “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” R.C. Enerson, a rookie with new team Top Gun Racing, failed to qualify for his first Indy 500 after a week of struggles for the late entrant.

“So what do you want to do next weekend?” Kimball asked his wife as he climbed from the A.J. Foyt Racing entry.

