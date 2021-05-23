García hits 2 more home runs, powers Rangers past Astros 8-4

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez reacts after striking out against the Texas Rangers during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

ARLINGTON, Texas – Adolis García kept up his home run barrage, connecting twice Saturday and helping power the Texas Rangers past the Houston Astros 8-4.

García, who hit a three-run, walkoff drive in the 10th inning to beat the Astros 7-5 on Friday night, had a solo homer in the fifth. The 28-year-old Cuban rookie added another solo shot in the seventh off Andre Scrubb (1-1).

García has 14 home runs this year, one behind major league leader Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Braves.

Jose Trevino hit a two-run double during a five-run seventh inning as the Rangers overcame a 4-3 deficit.

Kolby Allard (1-0) entered the game with a runner on second base with two out in the top of the seventh and held the Astros scoreless for 1 1/3 innings.

Houston supported starter Lance McCullers Jr. with three runs in the first two innings and another in the fourth. He left the game with a 4-3 lead after throwing 105 pitches in five innings.

Ad

McCullers struck out four in the first inning. He walked the first two Rangers and struck out two before Joey Gallo reached first base on a third-strike wild pitch. Khris Davis was the fourth to strike out, swinging through a 3-2 pitch.

It was the eighth time an Astros pitcher has struck out four in an inning, and the sixth when four Rangers have struck out four times.