Tatis hits 50th career homer, Padres rout Mariners 16-1

San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. watches his three-run home run during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Friday, May 21, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO – Fernando Tatis Jr. has a knack for coming up big after missing time with injury and illness.

In two games back after being sidelined by COVID-19, the star shortstop has homered twice, driven in six runs and made history.

Tatis became the fastest shortstop in history to hit 50 home runs, punctuating his three-run shot with a bat flip, and made another spectacular defensive play for the San Diego Padres, who routed the Seattle Mariners 16-1 Friday night for their seventh straight win.

“Obviously he's a special player," manager Jayce Tingler said. “He did a little bit of that in spring training, had some time down from injury and right when he'd come back he was able to square some balls up and do some special things."

After missing eight games with COVID-19, the 22-year-old superstar returned Wednesday and had a homer among his four hits in a 3-0 win against Colorado.

“The good thing is, he looks fresh, he looks crisp, he hasn't lost any of his rhythm and timing," Tingler said. “I think on all aspects, offensively, defensively, the way he's moving around the field. There's very few guys you're around over time that can take a little bit of time down and truly not miss a beat. That's how it looks for him right now, which is a plus quality."

Early in the season, Tatis homered in his first game back from a stint on the 10-day injured list due to a partially dislocated left shoulder,

Jake Cronenworth homered, doubled and drove in five runs, and Chris Paddack (2-3) threw six strong innings for the Padres, who have won 10 of 11 overall. Paddack and two relievers combined on a four-hitter against the Mariners, who have been no-hit twice this season, most recently by Detroit's Spencer Turnbull on Tuesday night.

