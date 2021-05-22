Sorokin, Islanders beat Penguins 4-1 in Game 4 to tie series

New York Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom (26) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the third period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. The Islanders won 4-1. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

UNIONDALE, N.Y. – After two tough losses, the New York Islanders turned back to Ilya Sorokin in a game they needed to win, and the rookie goalie came through.

Sorokin stopped 29 shots, Oliver Wahlstrom and Ryan Pulock each had a goal and an assist and the Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 in Game 4 on Saturday to even the first-round series.

Sorokin, who had 39 saves in the Islanders’ 4-3 win in Game 1, was back in goal after Semyon Varlamov started Games 2 and 3 — both losses.

“Ilya’s been through a lot of stuff, everything from league championships in a very good league in the KHL,” New York coach Barry Trotz said. “He’s won it, he’s been MVP. He’s been under the spotlight a lot and been in those big moments. ... He’s not a guy that’s a pure rookie coming in the NHL or a lot of these high-pressure situations. He’s had a lot of them, just in different leagues.”

Josh Bailey and Jordan Eberle also scored and Mathew Barzal had two assists for New York.

Ad

Tristan Jarry had 23 saves for Pittsburgh, and drew mocking chants of “Jar-ry! Jar-ry!” from Islanders fans.

“We just got to stay with it," Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. "I don't think we were quite as sharp tonight. We didn't have as many looks tonight as we had in the first few games. We're going to have to work for those moving forward.”

Game 5 is Monday night in Pittsburgh, and Game 6 back at Nassau Coliseum on Wednesday.

Ad

Ad

Ad