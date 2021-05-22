LEADING OFF: Mikolas back with Cards, Cole vs Abreu, Chisox

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber throws against the Seattle Mariners in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

A look at what’s happening around the majors on Saturday:

DELAYED DEBUT

Miles Mikolas returns to the majors for the first time since starting the opener of the 2019 NL Championship Series for St. Louis. He'll start for the NL Central leaders when they play the Cubs at Busch Stadium.

The 32-year-old Cardinals right-hander missed last season after surgery to repair a flexor tendon in his pitching arm. He has been on the injured list this year with a sore right shoulder.

Mikolas went 1-1 with a 3.65 ERA and 11 strikeouts and two walks in 12 1/3 innings during three injury rehabilitation outings with Triple-A Memphis.

Mikolas was an All-Star in 2018 when he tied for the NL lead with 18 victories. In 2019, he tied for the NL lead with 14 losses.

AFTERNOON DELIGHT

