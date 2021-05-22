García’s homer in 10th gives Rangers 7-5 win over Astros

Adolis Garcia #53 of the Texas Rangers celebrates his three run walk-off home run against the Houston Astros during the tenth inning at Globe Life Field on May 21, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. The Rangers won 7-5. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Texas – The boos were loud from Texas fans getting their first chance to tell the Houston Astros what they think of their sign-stealing scandal, and overshadowed the big league debut of a hometown kid pitching for their rival.

Adolis García had them all screaming for joy in the end.

The 28-year-old Cuban rookie hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning, giving the Rangers a 7-5 victory after the Astros rallied to spare rookie starter Tyler Ivey a loss in front of more family and friends than he could count.

García's opposite-field shot to right came with two outs after the Astros had rallied with a three-run eighth and gone ahead in the top of the 10th on Texas third baseman Brock Holt's second error of the game.

García's homer was the team-leading 12th. And it marked the first game-ending home run in the history of year-old Globe Life Field, giving the Rangers just their second win in 11 games.

“Just trying to stick to the plan,” García said through a translator. “I've always been doing the same. Just kind of staying in the same routine and good things are happening.”

Slugger Joey Gallo kept the inning going with his third walk of the game, this one off Bryan Abreu (2-3) when the Houston right-hander was an out away from his first career save.

García drove a 1-0 fastball into the third row in right field, nodding toward his teammates in the dugout as he tossed the bat in their direction and headed toward first after finishing off his second five-RBI game of the season.

